How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a woman in an oversize sweater by following simple step-by-step instructions.
Learn how to draw a woman in an oversize sweater by following simple step-by-step instructions.
Publications International, Ltd.

Very popular in the 1980s, the oversize sweater is making a comeback as a retro look. As you draw this woman in her oversize sweater, you may be transported to another era in your imagination.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in the oversize sweater above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Sketch the Body
  2. 2: Shape Shoulders and Sweater
  3. 3. Draw the Face and Clothing
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add Shading

1: Sketch the Body

Sketch an oval for the head. Divide the oval into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Advertisement

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Add a line between the two rectangles for the waist. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders.

­

Advertisement

2: Shape Shoulders and Sweater

Draw a small oval for the right ear. Use curved lines for the hairline and an uneven line for the shape of the face. Add long curved lines from the shoulders to shape the sleeves. Draw the sweater and legs with long curved lines.

Advertisement

3. Draw the Face and Clothing

Use two small curves for the eyebrows. Draw ovals with pointed ends for the eyes. Use straight lines for the nose. Add two odd-shaped curves for the lips as shown.

Use long wavy lines for the hair, cuffs of the sweater, and fingers. Form wrinkles in the sleeves with squiggles. Detail the belt with curved lines as shown.

Advertisement

4: Add Details

Finish the eyes with blackened ovals. Add wrinkles to the sweater with zigzag lines. Sketch in the details of the belt with rectangles and triangles. Add folds to the sweater to form an uneven hemline.

Advertisement

5: Add Shading

Finish the hair with squiggles. Draw a short curved line on the upper lip for definition. Use ovals for the earrings. Add shading to the sweater and legs for depth.

Great job! Now that you've mastered drawing a woman in an oversize sweater, why not try a change of pace?

Advertisement

Go to the next section to try your hand at drawing a woman in a bathing suit.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...