How to Draw a Woman in a Sundress

This woman in a sundress looks fresh and cool on a hot summer's day. Whether she's headed for a sophisticated party or a casual cruise, you can almost feel the fresh cool breeze.In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in a sundress above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.
Advertisement