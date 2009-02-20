How to Draw a Woman in a Sundress

" "

Sketch an oval for the head. Divide the oval into uneven left and right halves with a vertic­al line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders and kneecaps. Draw two odd-shaped diamonds for the hands. Use wedge shapes for the feet.