How to Draw a Turtle in 5 Steps

Reptile ­Image Gallery Learn how to draw a turtle using our easy, step-by-step instructions. Helpful diagrams guide you through each step of the drawing. See more pictures of reptiles. Publications International, Ltd.

There are many different kinds of turtles. Some weigh hundreds of pounds while others weigh just a few ounces! In your artwork, you can make this turtle as big or as ­small as you want.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above turtle. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.