How to Draw a Turtle in 5 Steps

Reptile ­Image Gallery Learn how to draw a turtle using our easy, step-by-step instructions. Helpful diagrams guide you through each step of the drawing. See more pictures of reptiles.
Publications International, Ltd.

There are many different kinds of turtles. Some weigh hundreds of pounds while others weigh just a few ounces! In your artwork, you can make this turtle as big or as ­small as you want.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above turtle. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Head and Shell
  2. 2. Neck and Tail
  3. 3. Add Legs
  4. 4. Finish the Shell
  5. 5. Trace the Lines

1. Draw Head and Shell

Draw an egg shape for the head. Add a large shape for the upper shell and a shallow crescent below it for the lower shell.

On the next page, you'll connect the head to the body and add a tail.

2. Neck and Tail

Add shapes for a leg, tail, and neck.

In the next step, you'll give the turtle some personality by adding the face. You'll also add the missing legs.

3. Add Legs

Draw ovals for the eyes and nostrils. Add pupils to the eyes. Draw two more leg shapes. Use some curved lines for the mouth and hair on the head.

4. Finish the Shell

Put in curved lines to show where the head and legs come out of the shell. Draw boxy shapes for shell detail. Add some curved lines for toe and neck detail.

You're almost done -- head to the next page to learn how to finish up your turtle.

5. Trace the Lines

Trace the lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Now you can add your finished turtle drawing to your animal art collection. Learn how to draw more animals to improve your artistic abilities.

