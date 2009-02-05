How to Draw a Rabbit in 5 Steps

Mammal Image Gallery Learn how to draw a rabbit in this article. Get easy step-by-step instructions and helpful diagrams. See more pictures of mammals.
Publications International, Ltd.

Ra­bbits have been portr­ayed as c­heerful yet mischievous animals, known for bringing Easter goodies and raiding gardens for carrots.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above rabbit. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Head and Body
  2. 2. Arms, Ears and Tail
  3. 3. Draw the Legs and Eyes
  4. 4. Draw the Face and Feet
  5. 5. Trace the Final Lines

1. Draw the Head and Body

Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body, and add the head shape. Sketch in two ear shapes, one like a skinny football and the other like a boomerang.

2. Arms, Ears and Tail

Draw the inner ear shapes, remembering that one ear is bent down. Add shapes for two arms and a small cloud shape for the tail. On the next page, you'll give your rabbit a pair of eyes and legs for hopping.

3. Draw the Legs and Eyes

Draw ovals for the eyes, a triangle for the nose, and a shape for the teeth. Put in shapes for the legs and feet. On the next page, you'll complete the face and make the rabbit come alive.

4. Draw the Face and Feet

Draw ovals inside the eyes for the pupils. Add curved lines for details on the eyebrows, ears, mouth, and teeth. Sketch a tuft of hair on the head. Finish with more details on the arms and legs.

5. Trace the Final Lines

Trace lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

That's it! Your rabbit drawing is complete. With practice, you'll master this drawing and other animal drawings.

Sharpen your pencil for the next project. We'll teach you how to draw an alligator, step by step.

 

 

