How to Draw a Plant Arrangement in 7 Steps

Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a plant arrangement with our easy steps. See more pictures of flowers.
Publications International, Ltd.

A pla­nt arrangement is a great addition to gardens, patios, offices and homes. A plant arrang­ement may be purchased "display-ready" or you can create your own from a variety of attractive plants.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above plant arrangement. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. 

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch the Outline
  2. 2. Draw Leaves
  3. 3. More Leaves
  4. 4. Finish the Stems
  5. 5. Draw Veins
  6. 6. Draw Bands
  7. 7. Shading

1. Sketch the Outline

Lightly sketch a bowl with a short base at the bottom. At the left, sketch five curving leaves with slightly angular lines. This will be a sansevieria.

In the center, sketch four curving stems for palms. Sketch a long, narrow oval leaf at the end of each. To the right, sketch four circles to show where violet flowers will go.

Around the circles, sketch four broad leaf shapes. For ivy leaves, draw a series of heart shapes that come down the side of the bowl. 

2. Draw Leaves

Draw long, pointed leaves along two of the palm stems. Draw the ivy leaves in a rough star shape with rounded points.

3. More Leaves

Draw leaves along the remaining two palm stems. Show that some leaves are behind others. Do this by interrupting the lines for some leaves where they meet the lines for the front leaves.

In each of the circles for the violet flowers, draw the petals. Use very wavy lines to draw three or four petals and some petals behind them.

4. Finish the Stems

Draw the second side of the palm stems. Continue a single palm stem behind the sansevieria into the bowl. Show that some of the leaves are bent by adding small triangular shapes to the ends of the leaves.

Draw the violet leaves with scalloped edges. Add tiny figure eights to the center of each violet. Draw two tiny lines on each petal.

5. Draw Veins

For three of the sansevieria leaves, draw an edge by drawing a third line that follows the curve of the other two. Draw a center vein in most of the palm leaves with one line down the center.

Draw a vein in each of the violet leaves with two lines down the center.

For the veins in the ivy leaves, draw two lines coming together at the center, then continue the vein with one line. Add the stems for the violets. Draw the ivy stems with curving lines.

6. Draw Bands

Draw bands in the sansevieria with wiggly crosswise lines. Underneath the sansevieria, draw in the ground with a scalloped line. Put side veins in the violet leaves with lines that curve toward the tip of the leaf.

Put side veins in the ivy leaves with lines that curve back. Each vein should be drawn from the center vein to one of the points of the leaf. 

7. Shading

Shade the undersides of the palm leaves with short diagonal lines. Darken the bands of the sansevieria. Shade the violet leaves with short lines next to the side veins. Shade the flowers with tiny lines around the tips of the petals.

Shade each ivy leaf with lines at the center and the edges of the leaf. Darken the ground under the leaves. Shade the sides of the bowl and the base.

Now that your plant arrangement is ready for display, it's time to move on to our next, and final, drawing -- a flower arrangement.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw a flower arrangement.

 

