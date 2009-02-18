How to Draw a Palm in 5 Steps

" " Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a palm and other flowers and plants with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of flowers. Publications International, Ltd.

A palm (plant) is probably one­ of the only plants that most of us associate with vacationin­g in a warm climate. A palm is widespread in the tropics, of course, and it is extremely popular due to its attractive appearance.

This flowering plant is not just a pretty face. A palm is also important economically, as it provides food, fiber, and even oil. A palm is the fourth largest among the monocots -- plants with one seed leaf.

Advertisement

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above palm. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.