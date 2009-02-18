How to Draw a Palm in 5 Steps

Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a palm and other flowers and plants with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of flowers.
Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a palm and other flowers and plants with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of flowers.
Publications International, Ltd.

A palm (plant) is probably one­ of the only plants that most of us associate with vacationin­g in a warm climate. A palm is widespread in the tropics, of course, and it is extremely popular due to its attractive appearance.

This flowering plant is not just a pretty face. A palm is also important economically, as it provides food, fiber, and even oil. A palm is the fourth largest among the monocots -- plants with one seed leaf.

Advertisement

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above palm. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. 

Advertisement

Contents
  1. 1. Pot and Stems
  2. 2. Leaves
  3. 3. More Leaves
  4. 4. Veins
  5. 5. Shading

1. Pot and Stems

Draw the pot shape as shown. Draw long, curving stems coming out of the pot. Make the stems thicker at the bottom. At the end of each stem, draw a leaf shape.

Advertisement

2. Leaves

Draw many leaf shapes along the three stems in front. Show that the ends of some of the leaves fold over by adding a triangle shape near the end.

Advertisement

3. More Leaves

Draw leaf shapes on the other two stems. Make sure that the lines don't extend into shapes that are in front of these leaves.

Add triangle shapes to the ends of some of these leaves to show that they fold over.

Advertisement

4. Veins

Show a vein in each leaf by drawing a long line through the center of each one.

Advertisement

5. Shading

Add shading to the leaves by drawing short lines on the bottom half of each leaf. Shade the stems with long lines and some short crisscrossed lines.

Use short vertical lines­ to shade inside the pot. Shade the outside of the pot with horizontal lines on each side.

Advertisement

Don't start packing for that island vacation just yet, we still have more flowers and plants to draw! In the next section learn how to draw a flower that's bursting with color and personality.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw a lily.

 

See all How to Draw articles.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...