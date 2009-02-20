How to Draw a Man in a Tuxedo in 5 Steps

Draw a man in a tuxedo by following our simple step-by-step instructions and illustrations.
This man in a tuxedo cuts quite a dashing figure, perfect for weddings, balls, or any formal occasion. Once you learn how to draw a man in a tuxedo, try imagining exciting events and backdrops for him.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the man in a tuxedo above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Sketch the Body
  2. 2: Shape the Face and Body
  3. 3: Shape the Hair and Jacket
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add Shading

1: Sketch the Body

Sketch a tipped oval for the head. Divide the oval into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the right arm and legs with curved tube shapes. Use ovals for the shoulder, kneecap, and ankles. Draw an odd-shaped rectangle for the hand. Use wedge shapes for the feet.

2: Shape the Face and Body

Draw an oval shape for the ear. Frame the face and hairline with an odd-shaped oval.

Extend two long curved lines from the bottom of the head to form the shoulders. Continue the same lines below the shoulders to form the arms.

Use odd-shaped triangles for the left arm and hand. Shape the slacks with long straight lines.

3: Shape the Hair and Jacket

­ Sketch several long curved lines to shape the hair. Add a squiggle inside the ear. Use dark curved shapes for the eyebrows and ovals with pointed ends for the eyes. Form the nose with an L-shaped figure and a comma-shaped figure.

Draw a larger oval with pointed ends for the mouth. Fill in the bottom part of the mouth as shown. Draw a curved line under the mouth for the chin crease.

Use a long U-shape for the neckline. Draw two rounded triangles underneath. Connect them with a small oval to form the bow tie. Shape two long tube shapes for the lapels. Draw two horizontal lines near the bottom of the lapels for the cummerbund.

Extend a vertical line perpendicular to the bottom of the cummerbund for the zipper area. Add a small curved line for the right pocket. Use two incomplete triangles for the cut of the jacket. Add a few long straight lines to the slacks to show wrinkles.

4: Add Details

Draw a man in a tuxedo by following our simple step-by-step instructions and illustrations. Develop your talent as you learn how to draw people.
2009 HowStuffWorks

Finish the eyes with darkened ovals. Add a curly line and straight line to the right of the nose for the smile creases. Sketch lines right below both shoulders for the seams. Add two squiggles on the bow tie for wrinkles. Shade the right-hand side of the bow tie.

Draw a T-shaped figure to shape the jacket collar. Add a pocket to the jacket with two straight parallel lines connected at the right tip. Use zigzag lines for wrinkles on the right sleeve.

Draw horizontal lines on the cummerbund for pleats and a straight line on each side of the jacket for wrinkles. Use a straight line for the crease in the slacks, and several curved lines to outline the shoes.

5: Add Shading

Add many scribbles to the hair. Shade the neck, chin, jacket, and slacks. Draw small buttons on the shirt and three larger oval buttons on the right sleeve. Add a few details to the shoes.

You've got it! But what do you do if you want to draw a man in less formal attire?

See the next section to learn how to draw a man in a casual sweater.

