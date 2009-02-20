How to Draw a Man in a Tuxedo in 5 Steps

" " Draw a man in a tuxedo by following our simple step-by-step instructions and illustrations. Publications International, Ltd.

This man in a tuxedo cuts quite a dashing figure, perfect for weddings, balls, or any formal occasion. Once you learn how to draw a man in a tuxedo, try imagining exciting events and backdrops for him.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the man in a tuxedo above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.