How to Draw a Lamborghini in 5 Steps

Draw a Lamborghini to take a sleek ride.

In the w­­orld of custom­ sports cars, the Lamborghini rules. Sharpen your drawing skills by learning how to draw this complex and ultra-cool car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this sports car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.