How to Draw a Lamborghini in 5 Steps

Lamborghini Image Gallery Draw a Lamborghini to take a sleek ride. See more pictures of Lamborghinis.
In the w­­orld of custom­ sports cars, the Lamborghini rules. Sharpen your drawing skills by learning how to draw this complex and ultra-cool car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this sports car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Simple Shapes
  2. 2. Draw the Body
  3. 3. Draw Spoiler and Hubcaps
  4. 4. Add Windows
  5. 5. Add the Details

1. Draw Simple Shapes

Draw a long line from left to right. Place short upright lines on each end; the one on the left should be about twice as tall as the line on the right. Connect the tops of these two lines with a gently curved line. Draw two circles for wheels.

2. Draw the Body

Sketch an L-shaped figure on the front of the car. Add two slightly curved lines for the windshield. Use straight and curved lines to show the shape of the bottom of the car.

3. Draw Spoiler and Hubcaps

For each hubcap, draw a larger circle around six smaller circles arranged as shown here. Behind the rear tire, use four straight lines to form the tail pipe. Use straight and curved lines to form the rear spoiler.

4. Add Windows

Draw two sli­ghtly curved lines in front of the rear wheel. Add a straight line behind the front wheel. Ahead of the front wheel, sketch a straight line and a cuplike figure. Place a triangle on the side of the car.

Use several straight and curved lines to form the side and rear windows, windshield, and roof. Place a flattened oval in front of the windshield for the sideview mirror.

5. Add the Details

Put an upright line inside the sideview mirror. Draw a bowl-like figure for the door, and place a straight line through most of it. Continue the straight line from the rear of t­he triangle to the back of the car. Shade the areas shown here by sketching many straight lines and darkening the remaining portions.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't g­et it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A minivan is large enough for all your friends -- and our instructions are simple enough for you to learn how to draw it in just five steps. Learn how to draw a minivan in the next article.

