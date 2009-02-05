Lifestyle
How to Draw a Kangaroo in 5 Steps

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Marsupial Image Gallery Learn how to draw a kangaroo by following these step-by-step instructions. Each step is illustrated to guide you through the drawing. See more pictures of marsupials.
Publications International, Ltd.

Kangaroos carry their young ­in a pouch and have powerful hind legs for jumping. E­ven if you've never seen a kangaroo in person, you can easily draw one of your own.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above kangaroo. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. Add the Arms and Legs
  3. 3. Draw the Paws and Tail
  4. 4. Add the Details
  5. 5. Trace the Final Lines

1. Draw the Body

Draw an oval for the body and a circle above it for the head. Add a slightly rounded rectangle for the snout, and connect the head and body with curved lines to make the neck.

2. Add the Arms and Legs

Draw two large ovals for the legs. Add a smaller oval for the top part of the arm, then sketch the forearms. Draw long shapes for the feet.

3. Draw the Paws and Tail

Draw a curved shape for the tail. Add small ovals for the hands.

4. Add the Details

Draw football shapes for the ears. Put two more oval shapes inside for the ear details. Add ovals for eyes and the nose. Sketch curved lines for the mouth, hands, feet, kangaroo pouch, and hair details.

5. Trace the Final Lines

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

That's it! You've finished the kangaroo drawing. You can either color it now or try drawing it again for more practice.

Want to learn how to draw more animals? You're in luck, because this article has many more drawings to teach you. Next, we'll show you how to draw a pig, complete with a curly tail and a large snout.

