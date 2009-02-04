How to Draw a Goldfish in 4 Steps

Aquarium Fish Image Gallery Learn how to draw a goldfish by following our simple, step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of aquarium fish.
Aquarium Fish Image Gallery Learn how to draw a goldfish by following our simple, step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of aquarium fish.
Publications International, Ltd.

A goldfish is a popular pet for peo­ple of all ages. You can draw one and imag­ine it swimming happily in its fish bowl or in a pond.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above goldfish. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to ­get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We­'ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. Draw Fins
  3. 3. Add Scales
  4. 4. Trace with a Pen

1. Draw the Body

­­­Start with a sideways teardrop for the body. Draw­ two ovals at one end for the tail. Add more ovals or circles for the eyes and pupils.

Now it looks like a blob, but in the next step you'll add fins and some water.

Advertisement

2. Draw Fins

­Draw three fin shapes, one on top and two on the bottom. Add some circles for bubbles, and draw curves for the gills and mouth.

You're not done yet -- what's a fish without scales? Add scales and other details on the next page.

Advertisement

3. Add Scales

­Add cur­ved lines for the scales on the side.­ Draw lines for the details on the fins.

The fish is almost done! Take a look at the next page to learn how to add the finishing touch.

Advertisement

­

4. Trace with a Pen

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extr­a pencil lines

Congratulations! Your goldfish drawing is complete. If you don't like your finished drawing, you can prac­tice drawing it again until you get it just right.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

­See all How to Draw articles.

Go to the HowStuffWorks home page.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...