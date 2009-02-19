How to Draw People: Girl with a Picnic Basket

" "

Sketch an oval for th­e head. Divide the oval into left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Advertisement

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders.

Draw a circle for the hand area and two small circles for the kneecaps. Use wedge shapes for the feet. Draw a rectangle to form the picnic basket under and to the left of the thighs.