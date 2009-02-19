How to Draw People: Girl with a Picnic Basket

Nothing says fun like having a picnic on a sunny day. Once you learn to draw this little girl with her picnic basket, you can have a feast in your imagination.
In this section, we'll show you how to draw the little girl with a picnic basket above. Either draw the girl freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Follow the red lines in each illustrations to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.