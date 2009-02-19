How to Draw People: Girl with a Picnic Basket

Draw a little girl with a picnic basket by following our step-by-step instructions and illustrations. ­
Publications International, Ltd.

Nothing says fun like having a picnic on a sunny day. Once you learn to draw this little girl with her picnic basket, you can have a feast in your imagination.

­In this section, we'll show you how to draw the little girl with a picnic basket above. Either draw the girl freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustrations to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Draw the Body
  2. 2: Shape the Body and Clothes
  3. 3: Draw the Eyes and Clothing
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add Shading and Final Touches

1: Draw the Body

Sketch an oval for th­e head. Divide the oval into left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders.

Draw a circle for the hand area and two small circles for the kneecaps. Use wedge shapes for the feet. Draw a rectangle to form the picnic basket under and to the left of the thighs.

2: Shape the Body and Clothes

Draw two small ovals to shape the ears. Use rounded lines to form the hairline and a U-shaped figure for the jaw.

Shape the neck and shoulders with curved lines. Extend the curved lines for the arms and hands. Block the hat with long curved lines. Draw more curved lines to shape the clothes.

 

3: Draw the Eyes and Clothing

Use short curved lines to draw in the eyes and eyebrows. Form the nose with short straight lines and shape the mouth with full lips as shown here. Use straight lines for the collar and the folds in the clothes.

Draw a bow with curved lines. Use two long straight lines to draw the handle of the basket; connect the two lines with a short curve. Use three odd-shaped triangles for the cloth that is peeking out of the picnic basket.

Draw a curved line to add a band to the hat. Start shaping the fingers with small banana-shaped figures. Smooth out the shoes with long rounded lines.

4: Add Details

­ Add squiggles to the clothes to show wrinkles and folds. Extend curved shapes from the lower left of the hat for the scarf. Add several long wavy lines for the hair. Form the sandals with straight lines and triangles.

Draw squares all over the basket. Do the same with the cloth peeking out of the basket, but remember to follow its shape. Use blackened ovals to draw in the eyes.

5: Add Shading and Final Touches

­ Draw thick straight lines on the hat, chin, collar, bow, hands, and feet for shading. Add two small horizontal lines to every other square in the basket; fill in the remaining squares with two short vertical lines. Blacken in every other square in the cloth. Use many straight short lines to add the weave to the hat as shown.

That's it! Don't worry if you don't get it perfect the first time -- just keep practicing until you're happy with the result. See the next section to learn to draw another little girl, this time in a fairy costume.

In the next section, learn to draw a girl in a fairy costume.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

