How to Draw a Girl in a Fairy Costume

For Halloween or everyday dress-up fun, nothing beats a fairy costume. Once you learn to draw this little girl in a fairy costume, you can have magical fun in your imagination. Abracadabra!
In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above little girl in a fairy costume. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.