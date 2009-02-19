How to Draw a Girl in a Fairy Costume

" "

Sketch a tipped oval for the head. Divide the oval into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Advertisement

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a straight line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Add ovals to shape the shoulders and kneecaps.

Draw a short horizontal line between the chest and hip rectangles to mark the waist. Shape the left hand in an oval shape and the right hand in a diamond shape. Use wedge shapes for the feet. Draw in a long straight line for the wand in the left hand and top it with a star.