How to Draw a Ferrari in 5 Steps

Sports Car Image Gallery Known around the world for its looks and craftsmanship, the Ferrari is also a great car to draw. Learn how to draw a Ferrari. See more pictures of sports cars.
Publications International, Ltd.

C­o­nsidered by many to be the ultima­te sports car, the Ferrari is an unforgettable car. You'll have a great time learning how to draw this amazing car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Lines and Circles
  2. 2. Draw Hood and Wheels
  3. 3. Add the Door and Curves
  4. 4. Draw the Air Slits
  5. 5. Add the Details

1. Draw Lines and Circles

Draw a long rectangle for the driver's side of the car. For the wheels, use a circle and an oval that overlap the rectangle. On top of the right half of the rectangle, draw a smaller rectangle with slanted sides to form the driver's-side windows.

Use two diamond-shaped figures for the roof and windshield. Add two more diamond-shaped figures for the front hood and the front end of the car.

2. Draw Hood and Wheels

Using gently curved lines, show the rounded shape of the front end, front hood, windshield, and roof. Draw a short curved line for the rounded bottom corner of the front end. Above and to the left of the rear wheel, add a short straight line to show the bottom edge of the rear driver's-side window.

Form each hubcap using a small circle inside of a larger circle. Add thickness to each tire by drawing a short curved line from the base of the tire to the bottom of the body. Sketch the rear wheel well using a curved line attached to a straight line that slants upward to the back of the car.

3. Add the Door and Curves

­Add a curved line ahead of the front tire for part of the wheel well. Draw ovals for the sideview mirror and gas cap. Sketch a curved line from just behind the top of the front wheel to the back of the car. Use straight and curved lines to form the front grille, door, and roof supports.

4. Draw the Air Slits

Near the back of the front wheel, draw an L-shaped figure. Behind and below this figure, draw a line ­that curves up to the back of the car. At the right end of this line, draw an upright line that has tiny spikes coming out of the top.

Add a U-shaped figure to the bottom of this upright line to form the bumper. Place two slightly curved lines at the front of the car. In front of the windshield, draw a thin rectangle.

On the lower side of the car, sketch five lines that curve up to form the air slits for the radiators built into the side of the car. Connect these air slits with an upright line. Finish drawing the rear wheel well by placing a tiny line behind the rear tire.

5. Add the Details

Inside each tire, dr­aw a ­circle around five half circles to form the wheels. Place a dot for the lock on the gas cap located behind the windows. Add the windshield wipers as shown here.

Darken the sidewalls of the tires, the half circles in the wheels, and the lower half of the sideview mirror, Also blacken the top of the driver's-side windows, part of the front grille, the front bottom edges of the car, and the thin rectangle in front of the windshield. Use straight and curved lines to outline the front hood and headlight covers. Add shading where shown by sketching many straight lines.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. The Lamborghini dazzles with its sharp, lean styling. Learn how to draw a Lamborghini in the next article.

 

