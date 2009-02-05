How to Draw a Dolphin in 4 Steps

Marine Mammal Image Gallery Learn how to draw a dolphin by starting with basic shapes and adding detail. These simple steps will leave you with a dolphin drawing. See more pictures of marine mammals.
Publications International, Ltd.

Dolphins are intelligent mammals ­that delight crowds with fantastic jumps and tricks. Draw you­r own dolphin and imagine it gracefully swimming in the water or bounding above it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above dolphin. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. Add the Fins
  3. 3. Draw the Face
  4. 4. Trace the Lines

1. Draw the Body

Draw a curved teardrop for the body and an oval for the snout.

On the next page, we'll draw the fins.

2. Add the Fins

Add five triangular shapes for the fins: one on top, two on the sides, and two at the end for the tail.

Next, you'll draw the dolphin's face.

3. Draw the Face

Draw circles for the eye and an oval at the top of the head for the blowhole. Add curved lines for the mouth.

You're almost finished! Complete your drawing in the final step.

4. Trace the Lines

Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.Your dolphin drawing is done and ready to color!

Dolphins and other animals come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. In the next article, we'll teach you which shapes to use to draw a tiny mouse.

