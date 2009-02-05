How to Draw a Dolphin in 4 Steps

" " Marine Mammal Image Gallery Learn how to draw a dolphin by starting with basic shapes and adding detail. These simple steps will leave you with a dolphin drawing. See more pictures of marine mammals. Publications International, Ltd.

Dolphins are intelligent mammals ­that delight crowds with fantastic jumps and tricks. Draw you­r own dolphin and imagine it gracefully swimming in the water or bounding above it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above dolphin. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.