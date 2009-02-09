How to Draw a Corvette in 5 Steps

Sports Car Image Gallery The racy Corvette is a car lovers favorite. Check out this article to learn how to draw this cool car in just five simple steps. See more pictures of sports cars.
Sports Car Image Gallery The racy Corvette is a car lovers favorite. Check out this article to learn how to draw this cool car in just five simple steps. See more pictures of sports cars.
Publications International, Ltd.

Corvettes are known for their smoot­h style, lean looks and speedy performance. Show off your style by learning how to draw this cool car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Corvette. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Rectangles and Circles
  2. 2. Draw the Wheels
  3. 3. Add the Interior
  4. 4. Draw Doors
  5. 5. Front End & Shading

1. Draw Rectangles and Circles

Draw the passenger's side o­f the car as a large rectangle with a slanted right side and two ovals for wheels. Above this structure, form the windshield and side windows using two slanted rectangles. For the front of the car, place a smaller slanted rectangle to the right side of the lower rectangle.

­

Advertisement

2. Draw the Wheels

Sketch a curved line to form the roof. From the bottom of each tire, draw a straight line that curves upward to show the width of the tire. Add hubcaps to each tire by drawing an oval surrounding six curved triangles.

Place a half circle above the front tire to form the wheel well. In front of the rear tire, sketch a curved line for part of the wheel well. Smooth off the rear of the car using another curved line. Under the front end of the car, form the third wheel using a half circle and a curved line.

Advertisement

3. Add the Interior

Add the sideview mirror by using an odd-shaped oval with a curved line under it. To form the roof supports, draw three upright lines that slant to your right and one that slants to your left. From right to left, sketch one straight line inside the side window. Draw five straight lines and two curved lines in the windshield.

Advertisement

4. Draw Doors

For side lights, place one small rectangle near the front of the car and an even smaller rectangle by the rear. Behind the front tire, draw two upright rectangles that are curved. From right to left, use three straight horizontal lines for the side moldings. Add two curved upright lines for the doors.

Advertisement

5. Front End & Shading

Draw a straight line between the tires near the bottom of the side of the car. Place a thin darkened triangle ("bumper shroud") ahead of the front tire. Sketch three lines to show the edges of the front end. Add two partially darkened rectangles for the fog lights and turn signals.

Between these rectangles, draw another rectangle for the license plate panel. Use several curved lines and an oval to show the folding headlight covers and to finish the front hood. Form the door handle using a small rectangle with a black bottom half. Darken the tires, curved triangles on the two hubcaps, steering wheel, and car interior.

Advertisement

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Ferraris are among the most amazing cars ever made. Learn how to draw a Ferrari in the next article.

 

See all How to Draw articles.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...