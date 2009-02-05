How to Draw a Cat in 5 Steps

Cat Image Gallery Learn how to draw a cat in just five easy steps. Get detailed instructions and helpful illustrations for each step of your cat drawing. See more pictures of cats.
Publications International, Ltd.

Prac­tice drawing this cool ca­t to purr-fect your drawing skills.

In this sec­tion, we'll show you how to draw the above cat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. Add Ears
  3. 3. Add a Tail
  4. 4. Draw Eyes, Nose and Toes
  5. 5. Trace the Lines

1. Draw the Body

Draw an upside-down pear shape for the body, and add the head shape.

2. Add Ears

Sketch two football shapes for the l­egs. Add two rounded triangles for the ears.

Next you'll add the tail to the cat, along with its set of paws.

3. Add a Tail

Draw a curved shape for the tail. Put in short ovals for t­he front paws and curved rectangles for the back paws.

A few final details will give your cat some personality. Learn how to draw a cat's fact on the next page.

4. Draw Eyes, Nose and Toes

Draw ovals for the eyes, and add smaller ones for the pupils. Sketch a triangle for the nose with curved lines underneath it for the mouth.

Put smaller triangles inside the ear shapes. Add curved lines for eyebrows and eyelashes and details on the toes, hair, legs, and whiskers.

5. Trace the Lines

Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a f­elt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Now your cat drawing is complete and ready to color!

