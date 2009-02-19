How to Draw a Cartoon Vampire in 5 Steps

Learning how to draw a cartoon vampire doesn't have to be scary. Cartoon vampires are usually funny, cute, and even friendly!

In just five steps, we'll show you how to draw this cartoon vampire. You can draw this cartoon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the pages to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Make sure your pencils are as sharp as fangs, then flap on over to the next page to get started!

Contents
  1. 1. Start with a Few Basic Shapes
  2. 2. Add the Face and Arms
  3. 3. Give Him Some Character
  4. 4. Add the Fangs
  5. 5. Finish with Shading

1. Start with a Few Basic Shapes

Sketch a circle for the head.

Overlap an oval for the cheeks and chin.

Draw two curved lines for the body.

Show the position of the legs with a horizontal oval that has two U-shapes attached to each end.­ ­

2. Add the Face and Arms

­Form the hairline with a "figure 3" and a curved line. Use V-shaped ears. Show each eye as a U-shape on a line. Draw a V-shape and a small U-shape for the nose. Outline the mouth with a wavy line above a U-shape.

Shape the cheeks and chin. Sketch the sleeves as tubes. Place a backward J-shape in the end of one sleeve. Attach circles for the hands. The bottom of the jacket is a curve with ends that angle back. Outline the potato-shaped feet.

3. Give Him Some Character

Draw diagonal, comma-shaped eyelids. Detail each eye with a circle and curves. Add lines under the nose and by the mouth. Form the tongue with a check mark. Shape the sleeve on your right. Draw hands and fingers with U-shapes, J-shapes, and curves.

­Outline the cape with a U-shape and J-shape. Place lines at the shoulders. Form the jacket with a Y-shape. Finish the pants with lines and straps over the shoes. Shape the shoes and heels.

4. Add the Fangs

Add S-shaped and comma-shaped eyebrows. Place curves in the ears. Sketch U-shaped fangs. For the bow tie, draw a circle, rounded rectangles, and teardrop-shaped loops. Shape the bow. Form the buttons with circles.

­Draw three lines for the pocket. Finish the cape with triangles and long lines. Place V-shapes behind the knees. Show the jacket's tail as two V-shapes. Put buckles on the shoes using rectangles. Shape the curved soles.

5. Finish with Shading

Darken all of eac­h pupil except for the tiny circle drawn previously. Also darken inside the mouth, the loops of the bow, and the shoe buckles.

Fill most of the eyebrows and hair with lines to darken them. Shade the inside of the cape with diagonal lines.

That wasn't scary at all. Great job!

Let's move on to one of the most thrilling vehicles on the planet. In the next article, you'll ­learn how to draw a monster truck.

