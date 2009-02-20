How to Draw a Cartoon Skateboarder

Drawing a cartoon skateboarder may look rather difficult, but believe it or not, it can be done in five simple steps. Bring your sk­ateboarding dude to life as you learn how to draw a cartoon skateboarder.

In just five steps, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon skateboarder. You can draw this cartoon skateboarder freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. ­

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch the Head and Body
  2. 2. Draw the Arms and Legs
  3. 3. Add the Hair and Clothes
  4. 4. Draw the Skateboard
  5. 5. Finish with Shading

1. Sketch the Head and Body

­Sketch a long, thin oval head. Draw a larger oval on its side for the body. Add two short curved lines for the neck.

Advertisement

2. Draw the Arms and Legs

­E­xtend one arm in front of the body using ovals for the hands and elbow and curved lines for the rest of the arm. Use three ovals and two straight lines for the other arm and hand.

Draw the legs with U-shaped and egg-shaped figures. Show the feet as an oval and a rounded triangle. Form the ankles with two short lines.

Advertisement

3. Add the Hair and Clothes

­­
­­

­Draw the hair with V-shapes and curves. Use a U-shaped ear. Form a U-shaped forehead, nose, and lips. Add a line in the elbow on your left. Use curves, J-shapes, and U-shapes for the fingers.

­Redraw the neck with a curve and J-shape. For the shirt, use a backward J-shape, curve, and "figure 7." Define the shorts with J-shapes and curves. Use curves, J-shapes, and U-shapes for the feet. Make question marks for the ankles.

Advertisement

4. Draw the Skateboard

­Draw curves in the hair, ear, and shirt. Use comma-shaped eyebrows and eyelids. Form eyes with an oval and curves. Draw rectangular wristbands. For elbow and knee guards, use U- and V-shapes, curves, and ovals.

­Draw the waistband with curves and a line. Connect J-shapes for the skateboard's top; add a line along the side. Place a line between the feet. Show the wheels as circles and U-shapes. Crisscross curves to show motion.

Advertisement

5. Finish with Shading

Darken the eyebrows and the irises. Also darken inside the leg of the shorts. Shade the elbow guards, knee guards, and wheels with many short lines. Add some very short lines to the wristbands so they look fuzzy.

It looks like your cartoon skateboarder is all set for his performance. Excellent job!

Advertisement

While our next cartoon character probably won't wow you with any cool flip tricks, he's great to cuddle up next to. Continue to the next article to learn how to draw a stuffed lion.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...