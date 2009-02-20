How to Draw a Cartoon Roller-Skater in 5 Steps

Drawi­ng a cartoon rolle­r-skater can be challenging, but it can also be rewarding. Once you learn how to draw a cartoon roller-skater, you'll have the art skills you need to draw a cartoon biker, a cartoon ice-skater, and many other crazy characters on wheels.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon roller-skater. You can draw this cartoon roller-skater freehand while looking at your monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.computer.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.