How to Draw a Cartoon Roller-Skater in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a cartoon roller-skater with our simple instructions.
Publications International, Ltd.

Drawi­ng a cartoon rolle­r-skater can be challenging, but it can also be rewarding. Once you learn how to draw a cartoon roller-skater, you'll have the art skills you need to draw a cartoon biker, a cartoon ice-skater, and many other crazy characters on wheels.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon roller-skater. You can draw this cartoon roller-skater freehand while looking at your monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.computer.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

1. Sketch the Outline

­
­

Sketch a peanut-shaped body. Use a heart-shaped figure on its side for the head. Draw two short lines for the neck. To show the leg bent under the body, use a long U-shape attached to an oval by a short straight line.

Connect the leg to an oval foot with two straight lines. Form two long U-shapes for the leg bent back. Overlap an oval for the other foot.

­

2. Head and Clothing

­
­

Draw headphones with curves and a partial circle. Place a curve and V-shapes around the headphones. Use a curved ear pad on your left. For an eyebrow and nose, form a question mark.

­Use curves and U-shapes for the nostril, mouth, and eyes. Draw curves for shoulders and arms. Add oval hands. Define the clothes with U-shapes and lines. Connect curves for each boot top. In the lower boot, draw a Y-shape.

3. Draw the Face

­
­

Texture the hair with curves. Add comma-shaped eyebrows, curved V-shaped eyelids, and teardrop-shaped eyelashes. Extend the mouth and cheeks with Y-shapes. Add curves for the teeth, tongue, and lip.

­Draw a U-shaped collar. Form the sleeves with lines and ovals. Outline the arms and fingers with curves and V-shapes. Add folds to the boots with short lines. Draw the skates with ovals, U-shapes, and straight lines.

4. Music and Movement

Shape the headphones with curves. Place an oval in one ear pad and a curve in the other. Draw musical notes. Form the receiver's cord as a curved tube. Show the receiver as a rounded square and oval.

­Put a circle and rectangle on it. Draw a curlicue on one elbow. Use curved lines for folds in the shirt and wrinkles and a stripe in the shorts. Crisscross curves near the head and feet to show movement.

5. Shading

­
­

Darken the eyebrows, eyelashes, insides of the sleeves, and notes. Use short lines to shade the receiver, headphones, boots, and stripe on the shorts.

If you liked drawing a cartoon roller-skater, you'll love drawing our next energetic athlete.

Continue to the next section to learn how to draw a baseball pitcher's windup cartoon.

