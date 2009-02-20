How to Draw a Cartoon Juggler in 5 Steps

Jugglers are lots of fun to watch. Would­n't it be great if you could learn how to draw t­hese wacky characters in action in a few simple steps? You can!

Learning how to draw a cartoon juggler is easy to accomplish -- all you have to do is draw one simple step at a time and your cartoon juggler will slowly, but surely, come to life.

Advertisement

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon juggler. You can draw this cartoon juggler freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.