How to Draw a Cartoon Girl

" " ­­­­­

­Learning how to draw an adorable cartoon girl can be easy with our detailed directions and easy to follow illustrations. With a little creativity, see how fun it can be to bring a cartoon girl to life.

In just five simple steps, we'll show you how to draw this cartoon girl perched on a pretty chair. You can draw this cartoon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Pencils ready? Let's get started...­