How to Draw a Cartoon Girl

­Learning how to draw an adorable cartoon girl can be easy with our detailed directions and easy to follow illustrations. With a little creativity, see how fun it can be to bring a cartoon girl to life.

In just five simple steps, we'll show you how to draw this cartoon girl perched on a pretty chair. You can draw this cartoon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the page to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Pencils ready? Let's get started...­

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch the Basic Shapes
  2. 2. Add the Face and Chair
  3. 3. Add the Dress and Hair
  4. 4. Add Detail and Texture
  5. 5. Finish the Chair

1. Sketch the Basic Shapes

Sketch a roughly heart-shaped figure for the head. Use an oval for the body. Show the neck as two short lines. Draw an oval at an angle for the top part of the legs.

Form the foot with a smaller oval. Connect it to the knees with a very short straight line and a much longer one.­­

2. Add the Face and Chair

Draw upside-down U-shapes and a straight line under them for the eyes. Show the nose as a J-shape with a straight line under it. Form the mouth with a broad curve and two short lines at the ends. Use a C-shape for the ear.

Start to draw the arms with a U-shape. Draw another U-shape around it, and curve the tops for the shoulders. Show the back of the chair as an upside-down U-shape with a line through the middle.

­Draw the cushion with curved and straight lines. Use straight lines to start the chair legs. Form a second leg with a J-shape. Shape her first leg with a curved line.

3. Add the Dress and Hair

­

Sketch the hair with a pointed oval shape and two comma-shaped figures. Form a comma-shaped figure above the oval. Add an S-shaped ponytail. Draw slanted triangles and curved lines for the closed eyes. Use a J-shape and two small curved lines for the nose.

Form the mouth with a J-shape and two curved lines. Outline the dress with curved lines at the neck, arms, bust, and above the knee. Shape the hands with curved V-shapes and lines. Show the leg's outline with a curved line.

­Attach a backward J-shape for the shoe top. Add a second U-shape to the chair back. Show the chair seat with a straight line. Give the chair legs curled-up ends.

4. Add Detail and Texture

­Add texture to the hair with many curved lines. Draw comma-shaped eyebrows. Place a tiny curlicue in the ear. Use a small circle for the earring. Give the dress a collar and cuffs by attaching many small U-shapes. Show folds in the dress with some curved lines.

Draw two J-shapes for more fingers. Add another shoe with a backward J-shape and three lines for the heel. Draw U-shapes and a long oval for the chair rungs. Make the cushion look plump with three short curved lines.

For the chair back, use the centerline as a guide. Form an upper scroll and two side scrolls. Place a small circle above the upper scroll.

5. Finish the Chair

Darken the hair band and eyebrows. Give dimension to the legs and back of the chair by thickening the scrolled lines. Shade the chair with short lines.

There, your pretty cartoon girl is complete. Excellent effort. Your skills are getting better and better with each drawing, so now it's time to stretch your ability a bit further.

­Continue to the next article to learn how to draw a gentle giraffe.

See all How to Draw articles.

