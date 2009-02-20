How to Draw a Cartoon Clydesdale Horse in 5 Steps

" " Learn how to draw this cartoon Clydesdale horse with our easy instructions. Publications International, Ltd.

Magnificent, stylish, and strong -- these are the words most people would use describe the popular Clydesdale horse. Our step-by-step instructions will guide you through drawing a cartoon Clydesdale ­horse from start to finish.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw a cartoon Clydesdale horse in five steps. You can draw this cartoon Clydesdale horse freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the pages to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.