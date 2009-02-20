How to Draw a Boy in a Pirate Costume in 5 Steps

" " Draw a boy in a pirate costume following our step-by-step directions and illustrations. Publications International, Ltd.­

Ahoy! This pirate has all the details in place, right down to the eye patch. Draw this boy, and you can imagine all of his swashbuckling adventures. Shiver me timbers!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above boy in a pirate costume. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.