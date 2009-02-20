How to Draw a Boy in a Pirate Costume in 5 Steps

Draw a boy in a pirate costume following our step-by-step directions and illustrations.
Ahoy! This pirate has all the details in place, right down to the eye patch. Draw this boy, and you can imagine all of his swashbuckling adventures. Shiver me timbers!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above boy in a pirate costume. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Sketch the Body
  2. 2: Shape the Face, Hat and Legs
  3. 3: Draw the Face and Clothing
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add Shading

1: Sketch the Body

Sketch an oval shape for the head. Divide the oval into left and ri­ght halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a straight line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Use ovals to mark the shoulders and kneecaps. Draw in a line for the waist. Use wedge shapes for the hands and feet.

2: Shape the Face, Hat and Legs

­
­

Use small ovals to draw in the ears. Mark the hairline with­ oval lines.

Shape the hat with an odd-shaped triangle and an oval. Use a U-shaped figure to draw in the jawline, extending it with curved lines to the shoulders.

Smooth out the legs with long straight lines. Use two slightly curved lines to draw in the sash.

3: Draw the Face and Clothing

­
­

­ Draw the eye and eyebrow with short curved lines. Use short straight lines for the nose. Add two short squiggles for the sides of the mouth. Sketch the headband with a dark straight line as shown. Draw a half-circle underneath for the patch.

Use a long V-shape for the neckline and long U-shapes for the full sleeves. Draw two curved lines for the cuffs on the sleeves. Add a few curved lines near the arms and under the chin.

Draw a rounded shape for the sword grip and two long curved lines that join at the bottom for the blade. Use curved lines for the cuffs on the boots. Give the legs shape with long straight lines.

4: Add Details

­ Finish the eye with a blackened oval.

Add more folds and wrinkles to the hat, sleeves, and boots with long straight lines. Draw in the scarf as shown. Add a collar to the shirt with L-shaped and straight lines. Detail the belt with long rectangular shapes.

Use circles and curves to mark the sword grip. Form the zipper area with two straight lines and a bent line.

5: Add Shading

­
­

Fill in the patch, belt, and vest. Draw in a button on the shirt and another on the cuff. Add shading to the hat as shown.

Shade the sword. Add squiggles to the boots to show wrinkles and shading.

You did it! Congratulations.

For a new challenge, see the next article to learn ­how to draw a teenage girl in a blazer and shorts.

