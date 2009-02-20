How to Draw a Cartoon Robot in 5 Steps

Robot Image Gallery Learn how to draw a cartoon robot with our simple step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of robots.
Publications International, Ltd.

If you've ever wanted to learn h­ow to draw a cartoon robot, it's never been easier. ­Once you've completed our cartoon robot using our simple steps, you'll be on your way to designing and drawing your own special robot creations.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon robot. You can draw the cartoon robot freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Outline
  2. 2. Eyes and Fenders
  3. 3. Face and Arms
  4. 4. Finish the Arms and Claws
  5. 5. Shading

1. Outline

Start with a rectangle with two slanted sides. Place a large U-shape upside down on the rectangle. Draw three ovals for the wheels.

2. Eyes and Fenders

Use oddly curved V-shapes to form fenders for each outer wheel. For the other fender, start with a V-shape. To its ends add lines that curve up, to your left, and then down.

Add ovals for the eyes. Draw a curved line for the smile. Place a tube with rounded ends on top of a tube with pointed odd-shaped ends.

Through the bottom of the lower tube place a curved U-shape that is upside down and has its open end covered by a line.

3. Face and Arms

Add arms using a curved U-shape on its side and a figure shaped like a large backward comma. For the dimples and mouth, sketch six short lines, a circle, and a curved line.

Use partial circles for the irises. Draw a banana-shaped figure and a curved triangle for the eyelids. Attach the fenders to the body with curved lines ("legs").

4. Finish the Arms and Claws

Connect two horseshoe-shaped figures with a circle to form the hand on your left. Use two ovals and two horseshoe-shaped figures for the hand on your right. Draw zigzag lines in the arms. Between the arms, attach four rectangles.

Outline part of the tires with curved lines. Place a thin oval in the wheel on your right. Use straight lines to form teeth and the grille at the bottom. Add comma-shaped eyebrows.

5. Shading

Darken the irises, wheel well, and center of the wheel on your right. Use straight and curved lines to shade the head, body, tires, "legs," and the hand on your right.

To show movement, crisscross some curved lines near two of the wheels and the hand on your right.

Your cartoon robot is ready to follow your commands. Continue to the next page to learn how to draw another disciplined character.

