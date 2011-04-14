An apron protects your clothes while you work in the kitchen, garage, garden, etc. It's also protects children's clothes when they paint, do arts and crafts projects, or help bake a cake [source: Aprons]. Aprons can be made from many different materials. Here's how to make an apron from dishtowels.
To make a dishtowel apron, you'll need the following items:
- Two dishtowels
- A roll of ¾-inch twill tape.
- A sewing machine or needle and thread
Here's what you do:
- Place one dishtowel vertically. This will be both the bib and the back of the pockets.
- Fold the side edges of the towel so that it covers the width of the wearer's chest without wrapping around to the sides.
- Sew down the folds to form a hem.
- Fold the bottom of the towel up to form a pocket and sew a hem along the sides of the fold.
- Place the other dishtowel horizontally across the bib so that it extends four inches (10.2 centimeters) below the bottom of the bib. This is the main part of the apron.
- Stitch the towels together along the bib's bottom and sides, leaving the top open to form a large pocket.
- Stitch both towels together up the center of the main part to separate the large pocket into two.
- Cut two 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) strips of twill tape.
- Sew one end of each strip to each end of bib's top edge. These are the ties for the neck.
- Cut two 14-inch (35.6-centimeter) strips of twill tape. These will tie the apron around your waist; you may need to adjust the length.
- Sew one end of each strip to each side of main part of the apron [source: Making a Dishtowel Apron].
