An apron protects your clothes while you work in the kitchen, garage, garden, etc. It's also protects children's clothes when they paint, do arts and crafts projects, or help bake a cake [source: Aprons]. Aprons can be made from many different materials. Here's how to make an apron from dishtowels.

To make a dishtowel apron, you'll need the following items:

Two dishtowels

A roll of ¾-inch twill tape.

A sewing machine or needle and thread

Here's what you do:

Place one dishtowel vertically. This will be both the bib and the back of the pockets. Fold the side edges of the towel so that it covers the width of the wearer's chest without wrapping around to the sides. Sew down the folds to form a hem. Fold the bottom of the towel up to form a pocket and sew a hem along the sides of the fold. Place the other dishtowel horizontally across the bib so that it extends four inches (10.2 centimeters) below the bottom of the bib. This is the main part of the apron. Stitch the towels together along the bib's bottom and sides, leaving the top open to form a large pocket. Stitch both towels together up the center of the main part to separate the large pocket into two. Cut two 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) strips of twill tape. Sew one end of each strip to each end of bib's top edge. These are the ties for the neck. Cut two 14-inch (35.6-centimeter) strips of twill tape. These will tie the apron around your waist; you may need to adjust the length. Sew one end of each strip to each side of main part of the apron [source: Making a Dishtowel Apron].