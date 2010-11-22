Gift Guide for the DIY Plumber

" " Trouble finding a gift for the guy who loves fixing clogs and leaks? Our gift guide will help! iStockphoto.com /Kurhan

DIY plumbers have an almost thankless job. They do the work most of us would rather avoid, from unclogging toilets to replacing pipes. Friends and neighbors may ooh and ah over a new deck or a patched-up roof, but nobody stops to appreciate a properly flushing toilet or an unclogged sink until it stops working. To make matters worse, unless you've been trained in the art of plumbing, you probably aren't familiar with the tools in DIY plumbers' trade, meaning the best hobby-related presents most amateur pipe- and potty-fixers can hope to receive is a gift card.

Well, you can say goodbye to those hours of clueless gift shopping that usually still end with the purchase of a gift card. This year, show the DIY plumber in your life that you appreciate all the unseen maintenance he does with a personalized present from TLC's DIY plumbers' gift guide. We'll teach you the difference between a test plug and ball, and we'll even explain which power tools make the best presents for plumbers.

Read on to learn which everyday household item could make for a humorous (but still useful) gift.