How to Make Beaded Pins

" " There is a different beaded pin for every mood and occasion.

Beaded pins are one of the best accessories for expressing different aspects of your personality. Whether you're feeling whimsical, serious, or in the mood for a little fun, there is surely a beaded pin that will fit the occasion.

Beaded pins are easy to make, but people will be amazed at how complicated they seem. This article will show you how to make some of your own.

Check out the links below for more information on making beaded pins:

Pin-demonium

These beaded pins are great for sharing with your friends.

Bead Collage Pin

Bring out your creative side with this bead collage pin.

Confetti Kitty Pin

These cute kitties will keep you company all day long.

Friendship Pins

Making friends by making one of these beaded pins -- a great way to tell them how you feel.

