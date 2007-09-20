How to Make Beaded Pins

It's cute, it's cuddly -- it's the confetti kitty pin. These felines will accompany you wherever you go.
What You'll Need:
- 1 domed disk wood cutout, 1-1/2 inch diameter
- 2 thin oval wood cutouts, 5/8x1-1/2 inches each
- Oyster white acrylic paint
- Liquid confetti
- 3 pink faux pearls, 3mm each
- 2 inches of medium-gauge, gold-tone wire
- 2 green navette faux jewels, 7x15mm each
- 1 blue heart faux jewel, 10mm
- 1 violet, 1 light blue, and 2 clear round faux jewels, 4mm each
- 6 inches of metallic gold embroidery floss
- 1 pin back
Tools:
- Newspaper
- Small round paintbrush
- Cement glue
- Wire cutters
- Toothpick
- Jewel glue
- Scissors
Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper or an old tablecloth. Paint the wood cutouts with acrylic paint on all sides, one side at a time. For best results, apply two coats of paint. Let dry completely.
Step 2: To make the kitty's ears, use cement glue to attach the oval cutouts to the back of the disk cutout. Make sure about 1/2 inch of the oval cutouts sticks out from behind the top edge of the disk.
Step 3: Apply a thick coat of liquid confetti to the front of the kitty's face and ears. (The liquid confetti will stay tacky for several hours.)
Step 4: Put a small dab of cement glue just below the center of the face, and press the three faux pearls into a triangle "nose." Then cut the piece of gold-tone wire in half, and curl the ends of each half into a kitty smile. Tuck the wire pieces under the pearl nose, and press them into the tacky surface. Brush more liquid confetti over the area to secure the wire.
Step 5: Use a toothpick to lightly spread small dabs of jewel glue onto the backs of the faux jewels, and set them in place. Use the photo above to help you arrange the jewels.
Step 6: Tie a knot about one inch from each end of the piece of metallic embroidery floss. Trim very close to one side of each knot, then flare the rest of the floss into a spray of "whiskers." Dab both knots with a bit of cement glue, and attach them on either side of the kitty's mouth, below the nose.
Step 7: Apply a heavy coat of cement glue to the pin back, wait five minutes, then press firmly against the center of the back of the disk. Hold for about two minutes, then set aside to dry.
