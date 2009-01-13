Beaded Crown

" " Make anyone feel like the queen for the day with this easy craft. Pixland/ Thinkstock

Make mom feel like a queen for the day with this easy craft.

Materials:

Pipe Cleaners

Beads

Scissors

Instructions:

Take two pipe cleaners and twist them together at one end to form the main loop. Then slide on some beads (pony beads are a good size for this craft), and create a pretty pattern leaving a little space between every 10 beads or so.

Next, take additional pipe cleaners and secure them in the gaps, stringing them with beads and folding each one around to form two beaded loops. Once the first row is in place, more pipe cleaners can be looped on top of those to form added layers.

When finished, fold the two ends around and voila! It's time for the coronation!