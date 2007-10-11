Learn how to make a beaded bookmark and reward yourself for reading with a special bookmark all your own.
What You'll Need:
1 jumbo craft stick
Acrylic paint
Small school photo
White paper
6 inches thin ribbon
2 pony beads
Paintbrush
Scissors
Craft glue
Marker
- Paint both sides of the craft stick in your favorite color. Let dry.
- Cut a small school photo into an oval. Glue it to one end of the craft stick.
- Cut a 3/8×4-inch shape out of white paper. On it, write your name and/or a special note in marker. Glue it to the craft stick.
- Fold the ribbon in half, and glue the fold to the bottom back of the bookmark. Let dry, then string a pony bead onto each end. Double-knot the ends to hold the beads in place.
