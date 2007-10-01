Squirrels are clever animals that survive the long winter by storing nuts. Pit your wits against the squirrel in this fun squirrel activity that lets you play hide and seek with a resourceful rodent.
Advertisement
What You'll Need:
Peanuts still in the shell
Garden gloves
Ever wonder how you'd do if you became a squirrel? Here's a way to find out.
Take 30 peanuts and bury them in piles of leaves, small mounds of dirt, near trees, or in sidewalk crevices.
Then, wait a week, put on your garden gloves, and try to find the peanuts you buried. Other squirrels may have gotten to your stash first -- how good were your hiding places?
Advertisement
Find more fun activities and craft ideas on the following pages:
ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERSThis activity was designed by Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls.
Advertisement