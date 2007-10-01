" " Create a hiding place for your nuts that looks natural.

Squirrels are clever animals that survive the long winter by storing nuts. Pit your wits against the squirrel in this fun squirrel activity that lets you play hide and seek with a resourceful rodent.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Peanuts still in the shell

Garden gloves

Ever wonder how you'd do if you became a squirrel? Here's a way to find out.

Take 30 peanuts and bury them in piles of leaves, small mounds of dirt, near trees, or in sidewalk crevices.

Then, wait a week, put on your garden gloves, and try to find the peanuts you buried. Other squirrels may have gotten to your stash first -- how good were your hiding places?

Advertisement

Find more fun activities and craft ideas on the following pages:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERSThis activity was designed by Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls.