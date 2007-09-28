Pet Crafts

Dogs and cats are popular pets.
A "pet" is defined as an animal that's kept for companionship and enjoyment. That certainly is an appropriate description -- our pets can be entertaining and make us laugh, and they're good company, too.

Many people talk to their pets as if they were people. That may be because pets, particularly dogs and cats, are very social animals.

Pets are an important part of our lives. Some city councils (Berkeley, California, and Boulder, Colorado are two such cities) have passed a law that people who own pets must be referred to as "pet guardians" rather than "pet owners." This is meant to emphasize the special relationship we humans have with our pets.

The following links offer fun crafts for pet lovers.

A Basket for Bowser

Grow a basketful of herbs or grass for your favorite pet. You'll find all you need to know right here.

Cat and Dog Button Covers

Hey, pet lovers -- learn how to make cute button covers to remind you of your pets.

Papier-Mache Bank

Create your own piggy bank out of papier-mache.

It may seem weird, but many pets -- dogs and cats included -- like to munch on grass. Find out how to grow them a basketful on the next page.

A Basket for Bowser

Create a basket for Bowser -- or for Tabby, or for any other furry friend -- and your pet will thank you for it.

Cats love to munch on catnip and other good-smelling herbs. Dogs enjoy having their own little patch of grass to nibble on too. And other pets, such as hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits, also love fresh greens. It's like salad for pets!

What You'll Need:

Herb or grass seeds or seedlings

Basket without a handle

Plastic trash bag

Scissors

Vermiculite and potting soil

Plastic wrap

How to Make the "Basket for Bowser" Craft

Find out what kind of "salad" your pet would enjoy. Then get seeds or seedlings for those plants.

Line the basket with plastic and poke a few small holes in the bottom for drainage. Put in a mixture of of half vermiculite and half potting soil. Plant the seedlings, or sprinkle the seeds on the soil. Water well.

If you're starting from seeds, put plastic wrap over them. Put the basket in a warm, sunny spot indoors. Keep it watered.

When the plants have grown to fill the basket, give your pet a present! If you keep the basket in a place where it gets light and keep it watered, the plants will keep growing to replace what your pet eats.

If you have a cat or dog, you'll have fun making button covers that proclaim your love for your pet. Check out the craft on the next page.

Cat and Dog Button Covers

Make these dog-gone purr-fect button covers.
Cat and dog button covers are fun to create, and they're a great accessory for your clothes. Make as many as you need to cover all the buttons on your shirts, jackets, skirt, or anything else that has buttons!

What You'll Need

For the Cat Button Cover:

1 pink pom, 5mm

1 white pom, 3/4 inch

Glue

2 wiggle eyes, 5mm each

1 white chenille stem, 6mm

Scissors

How to Make the Cat Button Cover

Glue the pink pom to the center of the white pom to make a nose, and glue the wiggle eyes above it.

Then cut two 1-inch pieces from the white chenille stem.

Chenille stems form the ears on the cat button cover.
Bend each piece into an upside-down V; glue them to the top of the white pom to form ears.

Cut the remainder of the chenille stem in half. Spiral-roll about 1-1/2 inches into a tight circle; leave the rest of the chenille stem straight. Glue the cat face onto the spiral circle. Let the glue dry completely.

What You'll Need

For the Dog Button Cover:

1 black pom, 5mm

1 tan pom, 3/4 inch

Glue

2 wiggle eyes, 5mm each

1 brown chenille stem, 6mm

Scissors

How to Make the Dog Button Cover

Glue the black pom to the center of the tan pom, and glue the wiggle eyes above it.

Cut two 1-1/2-inch pieces from the brown chenille stem. Bend each piece into a teardrop shape; glue one on each side of the tan pom, round side down, to form ears.

Cut the remainder of the chenille stem in half. Spiral-roll about 1-1/2 inches into a tight circle; leave the rest of the chenille stem straight. Glue the dog's face onto the spiral circle. Let the glue dry completely.

To use the button covers, slip the button through the button hole. Holding your cat or dog on top of the button, wrap the chenille stem around the underside of the button once or twice. Trim off the extra chenille stem.

If you don't mind getting a little messy, working with papier-mache is lots of fun. Keep reading to learn how to make a papier-mache piggy bank.

Papier-Mache Bank

A papier-mache piggy bank is fun to create.
Save your nickels, dimes, and quarters in a papier-mache bank. Papier-mache (which actually means "chewed paper" in French) is lots of fun to work with -- and you don't have to really chew the paper. The project is made from torn strips of newspaper and a watery glue. Roll up your sleeves!

What You'll Need:

Large (6-inch) balloon

Small (3-inch) balloon

Masking tape

Scissors

Cardboard

Paper towel tube

Construction paper

Flour and water (for paste)

Newspaper

1x4-inch newspaper strips

Pencil

Pink pipe cleaner

Craft glue

Pink poster paint

Paintbrush

How to Make a Papier-Mache Bank

To make the pig's body, blow up the large balloon and tie a knot in the end. For the pig's head, blow up the small balloon and tie a knot in the end.

Tape the head to the body. Ask an adult to cut two ears from cardboard. Then cut the paper towel tube in fourths for the legs, and cut and roll a small piece of construction paper for the snout. Tape them to the balloon head and body.

Cover your work surface with newspaper. Mix flour and water together to make a paste. Use 1 cup of flour for each cup of water. Blend until the paste is smooth.

Dip a strip of newspaper in the paste. Rub the strip between your fingers to remove any extra paste. Put the strip over the balloon body, then smooth in place. Repeat until the body is covered in a layer of strips.

Then cover the head, legs, ears, and snout with a layer of strips. Apply three or four more layers of strips. Let it dry overnight.

Wrap a pink pipe cleaner around a pencil to make a tail. Glue the tail on the pig. Then paint the pig with poster paint.

Ask an adult to cut a slot in the top that's 1/2 x 1-1/2 inches -- this is the slot for your coins -- and then remove and discard the balloon.

Now you know how to make lots of fun pet crafts!

