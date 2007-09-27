Ladybug Crafts for Kids

Lifestyle
Have fun making ladybug crafts.
With their red bodies marked with black spots, ladybugs are very easy to spot. They're also very helpful in the garden because they eat aphids, which feed on tree sap.

Making crafts that resemble these colorful beetles is a cheerful way to spend a day. From watching ladybugs eat to painting your toenails in red and black, there are lots of simple ways to re-create the ladybug's unique look.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own ladybug crafts.

Ladybug Buffet

With a little planning, you'll be able to find a ladybug and watch it belly up to an all-you-can-eat aphid buffet.

Coffee Can Bug

Use the lid of a coffee can to make a ladybug craft, and then play a fun game.

Ladybug Pencil Holder

Make a ladybug-inspired pencil holder.

Ladybug Picture Frame

Display your favorite memories in a picture frame decorated with ladybugs.

Lucky Ladybugs

Paint your nails like ladybugs in a few simple steps.

Ladybug Buffet

Watching ladybugs eat can be fun.
In this fun activity, you can watch ladybugs doing what they do best: eating aphids, harmful garden pests.

What You'll Need:

  • Ladybug
  • Aphids
  • Aquarium
  • Nylon mesh
  • Pruning knife
  • Cup
  • Water

Step 1: Capture a ladybug, and place it in an aquarium. Cover the aquarium with mesh. Find a plant that has aphids. (Look near the growing tip where aphids tend to congregate.)

Step 2: Have an adult use the pruning knife to cut a long section of a plant stem with aphids at the tip. Place the cut end into a cup of water, and put the cup and stem into the aquarium.

Step 3: Watch the ladybug. In time, it will approach and land on the stem. Watch it eating the aphids.

Step 4: Release the ladybug.

Safety Tip

Have an adult use the pruning knife.

What Happened?

The aphids are attached near the tip because this new growth is a tender part of the plant. They insert their straw-like proboscises into the stem and suck nutrients from the plant. The ladybug lands on the stem and then travels toward the tip. On its way, it seizes and devours the aphids. Ladybugs are valuable because aphids can damage plants.

On the next page, you'll learn how to make bugs out of coffee cans.

Coffee Can Bug

Toss your ladybugs back and forth with friends.
Grown-ups may use coffee as a morning eye opener, but these fun, flying coffee can bugs are even better reasons for them to drink up! Here's how to make some plastic insects you can keep or catch.

What You'll Need

  • Coffee can lid
  • Construction paper
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Markers
  • Chenille stems (optional)

Step 1: Take the plastic freshness lid from an empty coffee can. Decide what type of bug you'd like to make, and choose construction paper colors that correspond to that bug -- if you were making a ladybug you would use red paper. Trace a circle on a piece of construction paper using the lid. Cut out the circle just inside the line so it is a little smaller than the lid. Glue the paper to the top of the plastic lid.

Step 2: Decorate your bug, maybe adding a black head and black spots for a ladybug, green wings and big eyes for a fly, or purple and pink for a bug from your imagination! If you'd like, add chenille stems for antennae.

Step 3: Now it's time to toss your colorful insect through the air and see how it flies. For extra fun, set up bowls or boxes as targets and assign them points. Have a contest with a friend to see whose bug can accumulate the most points.

Check out the next page to find out how to make a ladybug-inspired pencil holder.

Ladybug Pencil Holder

Make a ladybug pencil holder.
Make a ladybug pencil holder.

With their bright red bodies and black dots, ladybugs make colorful decorations. Learn how to make a ladybug pencil holder.

What You'll Need:

  • Magic modeling clay: red, black
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
Scrape the surface with a pencil tip.
Step 1: Form the red clay into a large ball, approximately 5 inches in diameter. Form the black clay into a smaller ball, approximately 2 inches in diameter. Scrape a small area of the surface of each ball with a pencil tip to create a textured patch. Gently push the balls together at the textured areas, then gently push the entire shape against your work surface to flatten the bottom of the ladybug.

Flatten black clay balls on the surface.
Step 2: Use the edge of a ruler or plastic knife to make a mark down the center of the ladybug's back. Form 6 small 1/2-inch balls of black clay, and gently flatten them onto the back of the ladybug (see illustration for placement).

Put the pencil through the holes.
Step 3: Use a pencil tip to create eyes and a mouth. Firmly poke the pencil through the black spots into the ladybug's back. Let dry 24 hours.

On the next page, try another fun activity inspired by ladybugs and learn how to make a Lucky Ladybug Picture Frame.

Ladybug Picture Frame

This picture frame enhances a room.
Decorate a frame with these cute creepy-crawlies, and display your favorite photo inside your new ladybug picture frame. Your friends will bug out over how creative you are!

What You'll Need (makes 4 ladybugs):

  • 4 black poms, 10mm each
  • 4 red poms, 1/2 inch each
  • 8 wiggle eyes, 3mm each
  • Acrylic photo frame
  • Black dimensional paint
  • Scissors
  • 1 green chenille stem, 6mm
  • 1 green chenille stem, 3mm

Step 1: Make as many ladybugs as you want to decorate the frame. For each bug, glue a black pom onto a red pom, then glue the wiggle eyes onto the black pom.

Glue black poms onto red poms.
Step 2: Glue each ladybug to the acrylic frame. (You may want to insert a photo first so you can decide where the best spots are for your bugs!)

Step 3: Using dimensional paint, draw a thin line down the middle of each red pom, and add tiny dots all over. (Tip: It's easiest to add the dimensional paint to the ladybug after you've glued it onto the frame.)

Step 4: Cut the 6mm green stem to the length of the frame, and glue it along the bottom.

Glue the stems on the frame's bottom.
Step 5: Cut the 3mm green stem into various lengths, and glue them to the 6mm stem so they look like tufts of grass.

On the next page, learn how to paint your nails so that they look like ladybugs.

Lucky Ladybugs

Ladybug-decorated nails.
You'll be sure to draw attention with nails painted like lucky ladybugs. Find out how below.

Ladybug, ladybug, fly away home! With nails like this, you'll be spotted wherever you go.

Draw attention with these colorful nails.
Step 1: Paint nails any color. Let dry.

Step 2: Using red paint, paint a circle anywhere on the nail. Let dry.

Step 3: Using black paint and the tip of a thin brush, paint a line through the middle of the circle and add 3 dots in each half of the red circle.

Step 4: Paint a tiny black circle at the top of the ladybug's body, directly above the line that runs through the middle.

Step 5: Paint 3 tiny black lines on each side of the body (legs) and 2 tiny lines coming out of the head (antennae).

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Ladybug Pencil Holder by Cindy Groom Harry and staff

Lucky Ladybugs by Shari Finger and Susan Tumblety

