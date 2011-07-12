How to Make Sock Animals

Most of a child's life is spent playing; not for the sake of winning, not for the sake of the score, but for the sake of using his imagination. One of the types of play that children engage in is known as constructive play, whereby the child uses his imagination to create or build something, such as making a doll or animal out of a sock. This type of play develops the child's motor skills and imagination [source: MESACC]. We will now show you how to make a sock animal.

You'll need one adult sock and four children's socks for this project.

Advertisement