How to Make Sock Animals

Most of a child's life is spent playing; not for the sake of winning, not for the sake of the score, but for the sake of using his imagination. One of the types of play that children engage in is known as constructive play, whereby the child uses his imagination to create or build something, such as making a doll or animal out of a sock. This type of play develops the child's motor skills and imagination [source: MESACC]. We will now show you how to make a sock animal.
You'll need one adult sock and four children's socks for this project.
Advertisement
- Turn an adult's sock inside out. Sew a line across the heel of the sock, closing off the heel. Cut off the part of the heel that is outside the line you sewed.
- Fill the sock with polyester stuffing. Sew the opening closed. This is the body.
- Repeat steps 1 and 2 with two children's socks. These are the legs.
- Take the last two children's socks and repeat step 1. Cut off a strip of material at the opening of the socks. With the socks still inside out, sew two lines of stitches along the center length of the socks. The lines should be parallel and about ½ inch (1.3 centimeters) apart.
- Cut the socks down the middle in between the two lines that you sewed.
- Cut a length of quilt batting to twice the length of one sock.
- Fold over the quilt batting and push it into the toe of the sock.
- Pull the sock over the batting. The sock should cover the material and be right-side out.
- Repeat this procedure with the other half of the sock. These are the arms.
- Repeat steps 6 through 9 to make the antennae.
- Sew the opening of each sock closed.
- Sew the arms and legs to the body.
- Sew the antennae to the head.
- Sew a scrap of material from a small sock onto the body sock to form a mouth.
- Make eyes by covering a small ball of stuffing with cotton fabric. Sew the eyes onto the face above the mouth [source: Martha Stewart].