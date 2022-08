How to Hang a Bird House

Make sure your bird house is properly secured to your tree or post, so that it can support the weight of the birds. Purchase two mending plates (steel plates with three eyelets) to fix the bird house firmly in place. Place one plate at the top and one at the bottom of the bird house. Secure each plate to the bird house and to the tree by driving ¾-inch screws through the eyelets on the plates and into the tree or post [source: Snyder ].