Dragon Craft

" " The Dancing

A friendly dancing dragon is a kid's best friend! Learn how to create this fun kid's animal craft with its big, floppy eyelashes. With such a wiggly way about her, this dragon's got all the right moves.

What you'll need:

Paper towel tube

Wrapping paper tube

Purple card stock

Acrylic paint: yellow, green

Scrap paper: white, black, red

30 inches heavy cord or yarn

Ruler

Pencil

Craft knife

Scissors

Paintbrush

Black felt-tip marker

Craft glue

Purple marker

Note: Adult help needed.

Download the Dancing Dragon patterns here.

Step 1: Using a ruler and pencil, divide the paper towel tube into the following lengths: one 3-1/2-inch piece, three 2-inch pieces,

and one 1-1/2- inch piece.

Divide the wrapping paper tube into two 2-inch pieces, two 1 1/2-inch pieces, and one 1-inch piece. Ask a grown-up to use the craft knife to cut the tubes apart on these lines.

Step 2: For the dragon's head, place the mouth pattern at one end of the 3-1/2-inch paper towel tube, and trace around it. Have an adult help you cut out the mouth.

Step 3: Trace the tail pattern onto one end of a 2-inch piece of wrapping paper tube; have an adult help cut it out. Cut three 1/4-inch-wide strips of card stock to fit across the tail; glue in place.

Step 4: The remaining tube pieces will make up the rest of the dragon's body. Paint the inside of each piece yellow; let dry. Paint the outsides green. When the green paint is dry, paint large yellow dots on each section. Let dry, then outline the dots with black marker.

Step 5: Trace the scale patterns onto purple card stock (5 times for the larger size and 3 times for the smaller size). Outline the shapes with black marker, and cut out. Be sure to cut the small "cut" line as well.

Fold on the dotted line, bending half the flap up in one direction and the other half in the other direction. Glue the larger scales to the top of the wrapping paper tube sections, and glue the smaller scales to the top of the paper towel tube sections.

" " Glue the scales to the colorful body sections of the Dancing Dragon.

Step 6: Trace the eye pattern onto white paper twice and the eyelash pattern on black paper twice. Outline the eyes with black marker, draw a purple circle on each for pupils, and outline the purple circles. Cut fringe to within 1/4 inch of the eyelash edge.

Step 7: Glue an eye onto each eyelash. Fold the eye tabs to the back, and glue the eye flaps to the top of the dragon's head.

Step 8: Trace the tongue pattern onto red paper. Outline it with black marker, cut out, and glue it to the inside of the mouth. Draw nostrils on the mouth piece with black marker.

Step 9: To join all of the tube sections, begin with the tail. Run a thick line of craft glue along the inside bottom of the tail piece. Place the cord or yarn on the glue line, and press in place. Let dry 5 to 10 minutes before moving on to the next section.

Continue adding wrapping paper tubes (mix the lengths), progressing to the paper towel tubes and ending with the head. Space each tube section no more than 1/2 inch from the last. Trim the extra cord or yarn.

Note: Patterns are actual size.

