On a sunny day or a rainy afternoon, there's always a way to celebrate canines with dog activities for kids. From quizzes and puzzles to a neighborhood parade, the dog activities in this article will give you a chance to celebrate your love of dogs.
In the following articles, you'll find activities designed specifically for dog fans:
Advertisement
Try your hand at this dog-themed crossword puzzle.
Test your canine knowledge with a multiple-choice quiz.
March around your neighborhood with friends and show off your puppies and pooches.
With a little twisting and turning, you can make your own dachshund out of a single balloon.
Dog Quiz and Puzzle Answer Page
Find the answers to the dog quiz and puzzle on this page.
Keep reading to try your hand at a canine crossword.
For more fun kids crafts and activities, check out:
Advertisement