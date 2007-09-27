Dog Activities

Make a cute dog out of a balloon.

On a sunny day or a rainy afternoon, there's always a way to celebrate canines with dog activities for kids. From quizzes and puzzles to a neighborhood parade, the dog activities in this article will give you a chance to celebrate your love of dogs.

In the following articles, you'll find activities designed specifically for dog fans:

Dog Days Puzzle Activity

Try your hand at this dog-themed crossword puzzle.

Dog Quiz Activity

Test your canine knowledge with a multiple-choice quiz.

Puppy Parade Activity

March around your neighborhood with friends and show off your puppies and pooches.

Wiener Dog Balloon

With a little twisting and turning, you can make your own dachshund out of a single balloon.

Dog Quiz and Puzzle Answer Page

Find the answers to the dog quiz and puzzle on this page.

Keep reading to try your hand at a canine crossword.

Dog Days Puzzle Activity

Try this dog days puzzle.

Turn your days into dog days by completing this dog days puzzle. Some dog items can be found in the word list. Put each word into the grid. We inserted some letters to get you started.

Keep your pens handy, and continue reading to check your dog knowledge with some puppy trivia. To check your answers to the dog days puzzle, visit the answers page.

Dog Quiz Activity

Dog Quiz

Think you know your poodle from your greyhound? Take this dog quiz to see how much do you know about man's best friend.

1. Which of the following is a dog's sharpest sense?

A. Smell

B. Sight

C. Touch

D. Taste

2. What is the heaviest dog, weighing in at a record 305 pounds?

A. Saint Bernard

B. Bullmastiff

C. Rottweiler

D. Great Dane

3. How many teeth does a dog have?

A. 36

B. 58

C. 42

D. 28

4. What is the world's fastest dog?

A. Irish Setter

B. Whippet

C. Cocker Spaniel

D. Greyhound

5. What kind of dog doesn't bark?

A. Pekinese

B. Dachshund

C. Basenji

D. Akita

6. What is the smallest breed of dog in the world?

A. Schnauzer

B. Poodle

C. West Highland White Terrier

D. Chihuahua

Now that you know more about dogs, keep reading to learn how to show off your cuddly canines to friends and family. For answer to this quiz, visit our quiz answers page.

Dog Parade Activity

Gather together some friends and host a dog parade filled with your pooches through the neighborhood.

What You'll Need:

  • Friends with dogs and leashes
  • Accessories
  • Portable tape or CD player
  • Camera

How to Host a Puppy Parade:

Step 1: Round up all your friends with dogs and plot out the parade. Keep in mind some of these important questions: Whose dogs get along with other dogs? Whose dogs are better on their own? Which dogs are big? Which dogs are extra-small?

Step 2: Pick a theme such as "Puppy Love" or "Man's Best Friend" and design silly, inexpensive dog accessories -- red construction paper hearts gently taped to fur, poster boards hanging from the necks of each puppy's owner.

Step 3: March to one of your favorite doggone songs -- You Ain't Nothing But a Hound Dog, or How Much is that Doggie in the Window?

Step 4: Be sure someone's parent is on hand to take plenty of pictures. This will be a dog day afternoon to remember.

Keep reading to learn how to create your own wiener dog out of a simple balloon.

Wiener Dog Balloon

You can make the wiener dog balloon's body as short or as long as you'd like.

You can be top dog among your friends once you master the wiener dog balloon.

How to Make a Wiener Dog Balloon:

Step 1: Inflate a balloon, leaving a four-inch tail. Pinch and twist a four-inch bubble and two 2-inch bubbles.

Step 2: Hold the two 2-inch bubbles together and twist-lock.

Gently squeeze the four-inch bubble to make it squishy.

Step 3: Give the knot a slight tug while gently squeezing the four-inch bubble (as shown) just enough to lengthen that bubble and make it squishy.

Bring up the squishy bubble over the twist-locked bubbles.

Step 4: Bring the squishy bubble up and over the twist-locked bubbles while gently pulling them open, as shown.

Step 5: Pull the tip of the squishy balloon down so it will pinch in between the twist-locked bubbles when released. If the nose pops up, keep at it. This is a difficult procedure.

Step 6: Pinch and twist three round bubbles. Hold the second and third bubbles together and twist-lock.

Step 7: Decide on the length of your wiener dog. Pinch and twist three round bubbles.

Step 8: Hold the second and third bubbles together and twist-lock.

Dog Quiz and Puzzle Answers Page

Dog activities puzzle answers.

On this page, you'll find the dog quiz and puzzle answers that appear earlier in this article. Don't read the answers until you've completed the puzzle or answered the quiz questions to the best of your ability.

Dog days puzzle solution:

Dog quiz answers:

1) A

2) A

3) C

4) D

5) C

6) D

