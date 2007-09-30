Dinosaur Activities

Dinosaurs fascinate children. Little ones who can barely say two-syllabled words can somehow spout many-syllabled Latin names when it comes to Dino talk, and digging dinos is an activity all kids enjoy. This party capitalizes on the love of the beasts.
The spiny Dino headdress and Dinosaur cake are wonderful mementos of any Dino event. Read on to find out how you can make your next party a Dino delight.
What You'll Need:
- Green poster board
- 12-inch lend of string or round-cord elastic
- Two goggle eyes
- Hole-punch
- Double-sided tape
- Scissors
How to Make a Dinosaur Hat:Spiny looking headdresses transform the guests into a new breed of Dino! They're easy to make and great fun to parade around in. To make the pattern, draw a 3 1/2 by 14-inch rectangle (for the band) and a 4 by 14-inch (approximately) curved piece for the spines.
Measure in about 1.5 inches from the front end of the spine piece and 2 inches across; make a mark and cut from the end to this point in a straight line, forming a "notch." Draw the spine design (approximately seven spines), starting from this point. The edge opposite the spines remains unchanged.
For each headdress, trace the band once and the spine piece twice onto green poster board; cut them out.
On each spine piece, carefully fold the entire curved (non-spiny) edge lengthwise, approximately 1/2 inch from the edge. Fold the band lengthwise in half.
Place the two spiny pieces together, aligning the notches and the first spine. Using double-stick tape on the inside, tape only the first spines together.
Slide the notches inside the folded band at the center and tape it in place on the inside. Close up the band, using double-stick tape on the inside.
To complete, punch a hole near both ends of the band using a hole punch, slide a 12-inch piece of round-cord elastic through both holes, and tie closed to fit. Add two goggle eyes to the band, and you have a Dino headdress!
