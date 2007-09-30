" " Be the life of the party with a dinosaur hat

Dinosaur activities for kids are a fun way to get involved with your friends and family. The projects you will find on the following pages are simple to complete and can be done in a jiffy. Get in touch with your wild side and try some of these dinosaur activities today.

Follow the links below to learn more about these exciting and inventive dinosaur activities:

Advertisement

Dinosaur Descendants Activity

Do you want to get up close and personal with a cousin of the dinosaur? Grab a notebook and pencil and note the similarities between birds and their distant dinosaur cousins.

Digging Dinos

The dinosaur activities you will find here are sure to be the hit of any birthday party. Click on the link to find out more.

Dinosaur Board Game Activity

This dinosaur board game will keep you guessing for hours. Click on the link and get one step closer to fun.

Dinosaur Finger Puppet

Wear a downsized Dino on your finger. Find out how you can make your own personal miniature dinosaur puppet.

For more fun activities, check out: