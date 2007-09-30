Dinosaur Activities

Be the life of the party with a dinosaur hat

Dinosaur activities for kids are a fun way to get involved with your friends and family. The projects you will find on the following pages are simple to complete and can be done in a jiffy. Get in touch with your wild side and try some of these dinosaur activities today.

Follow the links below to learn more about these exciting and inventive dinosaur activities:

Dinosaur Descendants Activity

Do you want to get up close and personal with a cousin of the dinosaur? Grab a notebook and pencil and note the similarities between birds and their distant dinosaur cousins.

Digging Dinos

The dinosaur activities you will find here are sure to be the hit of any birthday party. Click on the link to find out more.

Dinosaur Board Game Activity

This dinosaur board game will keep you guessing for hours. Click on the link and get one step closer to fun.

Dinosaur Finger Puppet

Wear a downsized Dino on your finger. Find out how you can make your own personal miniature dinosaur puppet.

Dinosaur Descendants Activity

Find dinosaur descendants in modern birds. More and more dinosaur scientists (called paleontologists) believe birds could be cousins of dinosaurs. Do your own research with this dinosaur descendants activity.

What You'll Need:

  • Notebook paper
  • Pencil or pen

Make a few comparisons of your own to find out. Go outside and look closely at the feet and eyes of your local birds.

Some Important Questions To Think About:

  • How are birds and dinosaurs different?
  • How are they alike?
  • How many claws are on their feet?
  • What are the scales like on the skin of those feet?
  • What kind of tracks do they leave behind as they walk?
  • What do their eyes look like?
  • Where are they placed on their tiny bird heads?

By examining modern birds and comparing what you discover to details of extinct dinosaurs, you can decide if our feathery friends are indeed a distant cousin of the dinosaur!

Find out how to make a fun dinosaur hat and a tasty dinosaur cake. Continue reading to get started.

Dinosaur Hat

Make a dinosaur hat.

Dinosaurs fascinate children. Little ones who can barely say two-syllabled words can somehow spout many-syllabled Latin names when it comes to Dino talk, and digging dinos is an activity all kids enjoy. This party capitalizes on the love of the beasts.

The spiny Dino headdress and Dinosaur cake are wonderful mementos of any Dino event. Read on to find out how you can make your next party a Dino delight.

What You'll Need:

  • Green poster board
  • 12-inch lend of string or round-cord elastic
  • Two goggle eyes
  • Hole-punch
  • Double-sided tape
  • Scissors

How to Make a Dinosaur Hat:Spiny looking headdresses transform the guests into a new breed of Dino! They're easy to make and great fun to parade around in. To make the pattern, draw a 3 1/2 by 14-inch rectangle (for the band) and a 4 by 14-inch (approximately) curved piece for the spines.

Measure in about 1.5 inches from the front end of the spine piece and 2 inches across; make a mark and cut from the end to this point in a straight line, forming a "notch." Draw the spine design (approximately seven spines), starting from this point. The edge opposite the spines remains unchanged.

For each headdress, trace the band once and the spine piece twice onto green poster board; cut them out.

On each spine piece, carefully fold the entire curved (non-spiny) edge lengthwise, approximately 1/2 inch from the edge. Fold the band lengthwise in half.

Place the two spiny pieces together, aligning the notches and the first spine. Using double-stick tape on the inside, tape only the first spines together.

Slide the notches inside the folded band at the center and tape it in place on the inside. Close up the band, using double-stick tape on the inside.

To complete, punch a hole near both ends of the band using a hole punch, slide a 12-inch piece of round-cord elastic through both holes, and tie closed to fit. Add two goggle eyes to the band, and you have a Dino headdress!

Continue reading to find out about the following dinosaur project. A game that will test your ability to spot Dinosaurs that are on the go.

Find the Dinosaur Game

Find the dinosaurs in this picture.

Can you spot all of the dinos on the go on this look-and-find Find the Dinosaur game? These dinosaurs really know how to travel.

Trains, planes, cars, trucks, boats, rockets -- they've got every wild contraption you can imagine and then some. While they're zooming by, find these prehistoric speedsters.

Download and print a PDF of the Find the Dinosaur Game and you can keep an eye out for all the fun characters.

In addition to locating characters like Mad Maxine, see if you can also find these foot things:

  • A football
  • A foothill
  • Cowboy boots
  • Socks
  • A hotfoot
  • Footprints
  • Footlights

The next fun dinosaur project is a Dino finger puppet. Continue reading to find out more.

Dinosaur Finger Puppet

Dinosaur finger puppets in action.

Make a little thunder with a Dinosaur finger puppet!

What You'll Need:

  • Green paper
  • Scissors
  • Markers
  • Glue
  • Tape

HOW TO MAKE A DINOSAUR FINGER PUPPET:

This unusual puppet's body is formed by your own hand. Paper cutouts make the long neck, the head, and the feet!

Step 1: Cut out 2 identical head pieces.

Step 2: Cut out a neck piece that is 2 inches high and 2 inches wide. Decorate the head to look like your favorite dinosaur.

Step 3: Glue the tops of the 2 heads together. Roll the neck piece around your middle finger, and tape it.

Step 4: Slide the roll off your finger, and glue the bottom of the heads to the roll.

Step 5: For fun Dino feet, cut 4 strips of paper that are 1 inch high and wide enough to wrap around your fingers. Now it's time to dress the dinosaur!

Step 6: When the glue is dry on the head, slide your middle finger inside the neck piece. Tape the strips of paper around the tips of your other fingers.

Now you have a miniature dinosaur in, or should we say ON, your hands.

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS:

Dinosaur Descendants by Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe and Kelly Milner Halls.

