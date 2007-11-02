Crafty Animal Projects for Kids

Create any animal you can think of with the Crafty Animals Project.
Create any animal you can think of with the Crafty Animals Project.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Everybody loves animals, and everybody will love these crafty animal projects for kids: They're amazing creatures, and you'll learn to make them yourself. Create pets out of pencils, make cats and dogs for your bedroom, or let your imagination run wild -- and bring the wild into your house.

No matter what kind of animal you love, there is sure to be a crafty animal project for you.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to get started on crafty animal projects for kids:

Pencil Pals Animal Project

These pencil pals will make your school day extra fun. Learn how to make them here.

Crafty Animals Project

Did you ever wish you had a zebra for a pet? How about an ostrich? Now you can with this cool animal project.

Hammer a Lion Animal Project

If you like lions, you'll love the chance to make one using a block of wood and ordinary nails. Keep reading to learn more.

Go to the next page to learn how to make some pets you can bring to school.

For more creative crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Pencil Pals Animal Project

Try the Pencil Pals Animal Project for kids.
Try the Pencil Pals Animal Project for kids.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Coil up with a new friend with the Pencil Pals animal project.

What You'll Need:

  • Self-hardening (air-drying) clay
  • White glue
  • Wiggle eyes
  • Markers
  • Pencils
  • Wire rack

Kids with learning disabilities sometimes need a special friend to help them stay focused and eager to learn. These cute pencil pals might be just what the teacher ordered.

Advertisement

How to Make Pencil Pals:

Step 1: Roll the clay into three-inch "snakes" that are 1/4 inch wide.

Step 2: Glue two wiggle eyes to the head end of the snake, and draw on a silly smile.

Step 3: Coil the snake around the eraser end of a pencil. Use markers to decorate the snake's skin with fun patterns and colors. Make a few different snakes.

Step 4: Lay the pencils on the wire rack, and allow two days for the clay to harden. Add a little white glue around the snake to guarantee that it will stay put. Donate these pencil pals to your school's special education or resource room teachers.

Keep reading to learn about more crafty animal projects for kids.

For more creative crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Crafty Animals Project

Try the Crafty Animals Project for kids.
Try the Crafty Animals Project for kids.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The soft and cuddly animals in this crafty animals project will never run away from home.

What You'll Need:

  • Cardboard
  • Scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Yarn
  • Paper scraps

It's hard to believe you can turn cardboard and scrap yarn into fun animals, but it's true.How to make crafty animals: Step 1: Cut three strips of scrap cardboard; make two the same length and the other about two inches longer. The longest strip will be the body, neck, and head of the animal. The other strips will be the animal's legs. Step 2: Make a bend in the longer piece of cardboard, about 1/4 of the way down from an end; make another bend another 1/4 of the way down from the first bend. This is the head and neck of the animal. Your animal should look a bit like a backward Z.Step 3: Bend the shorter two pieces in half. Fold one over the "shoulders" of the animal, just behind the neck, and the other at the opposite end or "bottom" of the animal. (You'll need to re-bend the legs so they lay flat on top of the animal's body.) Glue the legs in place. Step 4: Wrap your animal's body with yarn. Work your way down the body, circling it again and again with soft, fluffy yarn, passing over the legs at first. Once the body is covered, slowly work your way back to the legs and start wrapping those pieces of cardboard until they are covered and plump. Work your way back up to the belly of the animal, and tie off the loose end of yarn.

Advertisement

Step 5: Glue on scraps of yarn for ears, a mane, and a tail. Use bits of paper to add animal eyes and other features.

Make a zoo full of animals!

Bring the king of the jungle home with the next project.

For more creative crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Hammer a Lion Animal Project

Try the Hammer a Lion Animal Project for kids.
Try the Hammer a Lion Animal Project for kids.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Pound out a wild work of art in the Hammer a Lion animal project.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pencil
  • Wood block
  • Small nails
  • Hammer

How to make the Hammer a Lion animal project:Step 1: Draw a lion on a piece of paper. Step 2: Imprint the design into your block of wood by placing the picture on the wood. Then retrace the lines with a pencil, pressing extra hard. Step 3: Now that you have the outline of the lion in the wood, hammer nails into the block of wood along the lines. Before you know it, you'll have three-dimensional art you can keep or give proudly as a gift. Remember this activity isn't limited to a lion -- you can create your own special design. Do you have a friend who just loves koalas? How about Aunt Jane who collects elephants? And don't limit yourself to just animals -- there are lots of objects that would make great pictures.

Advertisement

For more creative crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...