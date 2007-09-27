Bear Crafts and Activities

The Lovable Teddy Bear Plaque makes a great homemade gift or keepsake.
Polar bear, teddy bears, panda bears -- everyone loves bears, and there's plenty about bears to love. These bear crafts and activities for kids are creative, fun projects for bear lovers and craft fans alike.

The craft projects below make great party favors or special homemade gifts. Looking for some rainy-day fun? You can have fun and learn something new about bears with these projects.

Have a day of bear-themed fun with these bear crafts and activities.

Dancing Teddy Bear Balloon

This bear craft is a great party activity. Learn how to make a dancing teddy bear balloon in eight easy-to-follow steps.

Lovable Teddy Bear Plaque

This adorable teddy bear delivers a special message. Learn how to create this simple craft project.

Polar Bear Warmth Science Activity

Ever wonder how polar bears stay warm in cold Arctic temperatures? Complete this bear project to find out how.

Keep reading to learn how to make a fun dancing teddy bear balloon.

Dancing Teddy Bear Balloon

Make a dancing teddy bear balloon.
For a great twist on the classic balloon animal, check out this dancing teddy bear balloon project.

Kids love balloon animals -- and they make a great party favor. It might take a few tries to get it right, so have plenty of balloons handy, and be prepared for a bit of trial-and-error.

Once they get the hang of it, kids love impressing their friends with this project.

How to make a dancing teddy bear balloon craft:

Making balloon animals is easy, if you follow the step-by-step instructions. Don't worry if it takes a try or two before your teddy bear looks right -- half the fun is in learning how to twist your way into this shape.

Step 1: Begin by inflating a balloon, leaving a 6-inch tail.

Step 2: Pinch and twist six round bubbles.

Pinch and twist six round bubbles.
Step 3: Fold the sixth bubble back to the first bubble and twist-lock, as shown. There now should be five bubbles in a ring with the sixth bubble pushed out to the front.

Fold the sixth bubble back to the first bubble and twist-lock.
Step 4: Make an ear-twist on the second and fourth bubbles in the ring.

Make an ear-twist on the second and fourth bubbles.
Step 5: Pinch and twist a round bubble. Pinch and twist a 4-inch bubble.

Pinch and twist a 4-inch bubble.
Step 6: Fold and twist. Repeat steps 5 and 6 once to make the other arm.

Fold and twist to
Step 7: Pinch and twist a 3-inch bubble.

Pinch and twist a
Step 8: Repeat steps 5 and 6 twice to make the legs.

Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make the legs
Now that you're finished making a dancing teddy bear balloon, check out the lovable teddy bear plaque in the next section.

Lovable Teddy Bear Plaque

The lovable teddy bear plaque makes a special gift.
The lovable teddy bear plaque is not only a fun bear craft project, it makes a wonderful gift. This fuzzy teddy framed with lace carries a special message for your favorite friend. Download the lovable teddy bear plaque template as a PDF to get started.

What You'll Need:

  • Glue stick
  • 41/2-inch square of foam board (or wood)
  • Fine-tip markers: dark blue, medium blue, green, red, yellow
  • 4 light blue poms: One 1-inch pom, one 3/4-inch pom and, two 1/2-inch poms
  • 4 dark blue poms, 1/2 inch each
  • 2 blue wiggly eyes
  • 1 tiny red pom
  • 1/2 yard ruffled lace trim
  • 6 inches ribbon

Tools:

  • Tracing paper
  • Transfer paper
  • Tape
  • Pencil
  • Cool-temp glue gun

How to make a lovable teddy bear plaque:

Step 1: Download and print the plaque pattern. Place the pattern on the foam board or wood plaque over the transfer paper and tape the papers down so they won't wiggle.

Step 2: Trace over the pattern with a pencil to transfer the lines onto your plaque. Remove tape and papers.

Step 3: Use the medium blue marker to draw the letters of the message. Add dots at the corners of the letters with the dark blue marker.

Step 4: Draw the flower stems with the green marker. Add red and yellow dot flowers.

Step 5: Glue the poms onto the plaque to create the teddy bear. Start with the body using a 1-inch pom and the head using a 3/4-inch pom. Add the arms and legs using dark blue 1/2-inch poms, and ears using light blue 1/2-inch poms. Finally, glue 2 wiggly eyes and the tiny red pom nose onto the head pom.

Step 6: Ask for adult help here. To add ruffled lace, apply glue to 3-inch lengths along the back edge of the plaque. Press lace into glue. Be very careful, even a cool-temp glue gun gets very hot. Continue gluing 3-inch sections until the lace is attached all around the plaque. Overlap the ends 1/2 inch and tack the lace ends together with a dot of glue.

Step 7: Glue a loop of ribbon on the top back of the plaque to make a hanger. If you've used a wooden plaque, hammer a thumbtack through the ribbons to help secure them.

Now that you've completed a great bear craft, participate in a fun bear activity. Check out the polar bear warmth science activity in the next section.

Polar Bear Warmth Science Activity

The polar bear warmth science activity uses
The polar bear warmth science activity will help you answer an important question: How do polar bears stay warm in the freezing cold of the Arctic? You'll use coffee to find the answer.

What You'll Need:

  • Coffee
  • Two glass jars
  • Cloth
  • Plastic wrap
  • Food thermometer

How to do the Polar Bear Warmth Science Activity:

Step 1: Pour one cup of strong black coffee into each of two clear glass jars. Let the jars sit until the coffee is room temperature.

Step 2: Cover one jar with a piece of white cloth, and the other jar with a piece of clear plastic wrap.

Step 3: Put both jars in the sun for an hour or more.

Step 4: Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the coffee in each jar. Which is warmer? Can you explain why?

And now for the polar bear's secret: Polar bears are not really white. If they were, they couldn't stay warm in their Arctic habitat.

As you just learned, white reflects sunlight and the heat that comes with it. The hairs in a polar bear's coat are clear. The hollow center of each hair soaks up light from the sun, and the light filters out the sides.

That's what makes polar bears look white. Each clear hair carries heat from the sun down to the polar bear's skin. Its skin is black, which means it soaks up heat to keep the bear warm.

A polar bear is like the plastic-covered coffee in your experiment: Clear on the outside, black on the inside -- and plenty warm!

