15 Awesome Tips To Beat Procrastination

If you’re anything like us, you probably love to procrastinate. Hell, Goliath was built as just another way to help you waste away your hours on the internet instead of doing the things you should be doing. Sorry, not sorry.

Well, if your lazy self-loathing habits are ever going to be broken, you may need some help. This handy infographic gives you 15 tidbits of advice that will help you stay focused and get things done.

With school starting again in a matter of weeks, now is the perfect time to look over these tips — but you should definitely read another article or two on Goliath before you go out and conquer the world.